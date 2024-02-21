Ingham County Board of Commissioners hears from residents about the Lake Lansing Dam

In 2022, an inspection determined the Lake Lansing Dam was in need of repair.

Since then, there have been suggestions for how the County should go about making the repairs.

Video shows residents offering their perspective on what solutions they would like to see.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tuesday, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing where neighbors near Lake Lansing offered their perspective on what path should be taken as the County looks to repair the dam on the lake.

In December 2022, an inspection of the Lake Lansing Dam revealed the overflow valve, which controls the lake's water level, needs repairs. It would not pass the next inspection, which is set for December 2025.

Since then, there have been multiple alternatives explored, including modifying the existing dam. Residents say the answer is clear.

We looked into each and every one of them," Steve Carpenter of the Lake Lansing Property Owners Association said. "We spent a lot of hours doing it. A lot of meetings. And we decided the solution that is best for this dam is to just replace and/or repair the parts that need it. And that's it."

The Spicer Group, a land surveying company, recommended replacing components as well, such as the drawdown pipe and drain system, and officials say they are working to find the most effective solution, while also balancing the costs of our neighbors.

"I think it was brought up about the 2022 dam inspection report, and making sure we address those items," Shawn Middleton of the Spicer Group said. "That's clearly the goal, and trying to limit it to that."

According to the recommendations from the Spicer Group, the estimated cost of the solution would be roughly $1.1 million.

There was no action taken Tuesday, and residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts with the Board until April 5.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook