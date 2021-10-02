In Williamston, a corn maze, games and a haunted trail

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Need something fall to do? Well, look no further!

At the Bestmaze Corn Maze in Williamston, you can enjoy the scenery while trying to find your way out of its amazing corn maze.

Or you can jump and scream on the separate haunted trail called Trail of Terror.

Started 21 years ago by Mark Benjamin, the corn maze is full of twists and turns. It's also hand-raked and has three miles of trails.

"You're going to think you have to go north when you have to go south. You're in a maze you might as well face it. You will be lost for a while," Benjamin said.

Benjamin has been doing mazes since he was a little kid.

"I did my first maze about 45 years ago in a cornfield, just a small one for the neighbor kid and I to play in," Benjamin said.

And now he has one of the best in the area. Each year, the maze has a new theme cut into the field. This year's theme is fairy tales.

"This year you'll be going through the maze looking for Cinderella's carriage in the castle. Then later on it's off to Neverland for the Peter Pan theme area. You find the Indian Village, Captain Hook's ship, and then the Lost Boys," Benjamin said.

Before you finish the maze entirely, you can go through the forest of circles and try to find your way out without hitting any dead ends.

And don't worry about navigating the maze. You will be able to find signs that let you know you are going the right way. You will also be able to find signs that let you know where exactly you are. And, if all else fails, just wave your hands or yell for help and the maze cops will be able to see you from above and help you find your way out.

And on the other side of the field is an intense mile-long haunted trail called the Trail of Terror.

"People don't think that a farm is a place to go for a haunt because it's probably kind of lame," Benjamin said. "The farm haunt can be very intense, more so than a lot of indoor haunts in the big cities."

You will be get a lot of jumps, scares, animatronics that will blow your mind and scenes that will have you screaming.

"We like to scare you, and then fade off. We don't harass one person who's the fraidy cat. We want you to have fun, scream and then immediately laugh at yourself. And we want you to come back later," Benjamin said.

And the scenes change every year so don't expect to know what's going to happen when you enter. Benjamin says every winter they go around the country and trade props with some of the biggest haunts in the nation.

The Trail of Terror is separate from the corn maze. So, parents, you don't have to worry about your little ones.

There are also games out front you and cider and donuts at the ticket booth.

The corn maze costs $7 per person and ages four and under are free. The haunted trail will cost you $20 and if you want to do both the corn maze and the haunted trail you can get a combo ticket for $25.

Trails will be wheelchair accessible later on in the season. Benjamin said. If the weather is questionable, check their website to see if they are open.

