"I served for them": Memorial Day event at Meridian Township

Video shows the 30th Annual Meridian Township Memorial Day Service.

Neighbors gathered to honor and remember those who've lost their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

I spoke with a U.S. Navy Veteran who told me what Memorial Day means to them.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was the 30th Annual Meridian Township Memorial Service, and the community came together to remember those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The ceremony music was performed by the Meridian Community Band. Scout Troops and a Cub Pack delivered the presentation of colors.

Joy Rimpau is a United States Navy Veteran. In prior years, Rimpau played with the band at this event. On Monday, she spoke to the crowd.

“People are gathered here to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for their country,” Rimpau said. "Of all the reasons to have served, I like to think that most importantly, I served for them."

Rimpau says she personally knew people who lost their lives serving in Vietnam. Today, she honors and remembers them.

"Although my service, in peacetime, I feel very strongly about those who served in wartime and those who paid the ultimate price," said Rimpau. "And I’m very honored on their behalf that so many people have come out to take the time out of their holiday weekend to remember them."

After Taps was performed, the colors were retired, and families paid their individual respects to their fallen family members.

