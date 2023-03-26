Hurry hard! The Lansing Curling Club opens for another season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Get ready to sweep! The Lansing Curling Club is back open for another season, and now you have a chance to take part in the sport, made popular by the Olympics.

" I the curling season, getting out there seeing people, I haven't seen since last August. Sliding on the ice and pretend I'm in the Olympics, " said Lisa Hamm, Lansing Curling Club member.

Curling starts with a stone and a broom. Players throw the rock down the ice, guiding it along by sweeping. The team that lands the rock closest to the center takes the point.

"My favorite part of curling is probably sweeping I love sweeping, if you miss your first couple shots, you can make up for it by doing a really good sweep, " said Mitch Raeck, president of the Lansing Curling Club.

The club is hosting learn-to-curl clinics over the next three Fridays, beginning March 31st. It's open to the public to come check out if the sport is right for you. Members of the curling club say it's really a sport for anyone of any ability.

"I picked up curling about five years ago, I have been president of the club for about three, and it's just so fun, " said president of the Lansing curling club Mitch Raeck.

The club instructors are trained through the United States Curling Association to help you put your best gripper foot forward to curl quickly and safely.

For more information on the clinics and how to curl, visit https://lansingcurls.org

