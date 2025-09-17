Howell neighbors share mixed reactions to Vice President JD Vance's visit

HOWELL, Mich — Residents in downtown Howell had varying opinions about Vice President JD Vance's Wednesday visit to their Livingston County community.



Vice President JD Vance spoke Wednesday afternoon near downtown Howell.

Some residents viewed the visit as an honor for their small town.

Others protested, expressing concerns about constitutional rights.

Howell is like a lot of small towns, with flower boxes lining windows of local businesses along a main street and people enjoying some sunshine on a weekday afternoon.

But Wednesday was no ordinary day in this Livingston County community. Some neighbors, like Jack Connell, came out for one specific reason.

"Just waiting to see the Vice President come through and pay some respect," Connell said.

Connell was one of many who hoped to see Vice President JD Vance as he spoke nearby.

"I think it's a great honor for the town," he said.

While supporters came from all over Michigan to see Vance and show their support, not everyone in town was happy to hear about the visit.

When I asked one protester why they were out demonstrating, they explained their position.

"Because I don't support this regime and what they're doing. I stand up for our Constitution, and I believe that this organization is trampling all over our constitutional rights, and that's something that's very important to me," Rich Block said.

But neighbors like Connell say the visit is bigger than politics.

"I just feel it's a nice gesture on his part to come and show that he feels a small town like us is part of the United States," Connell said.

