How rising costs may impact summer travels

Video shows travel agent from Okemos, discussing rising costs of living.

According to Nerdwallet.com, overall cost of travel is up 15% since March 2019.

Residents discussed how rising costs affects their travel habits.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Heather Evans is a certified travel agent operating in Okemos. Evans told me that with rising costs of living, some of her clients have experienced challenges when it comes to traveling compared to a few years ago.

"After COVID, there was all of that revenge travel, everyone was pent up from being stuck inside for so long, and they were going all out on their vacations," said Evans. "I feel like we're seeing a lot less of that, people are budgeting a lot more."

According to a May Travel Inflation Report from Nerd Wallet, since March 2019, overall cost of travel is up 15%. This includes categories such as airfare, car rentals, food, and hotels.

"Some clients will get their quote for a vacation and realize it is double or more than what they are expecting sometimes," said Evans. "So they'll push their vacation back a year or two just so they can budget for it."

She says that airline fares have gone up, resulting in more drivers. She says travelers may be able to save a few dollars if they travel in large groups by car.

"If you have a larger group of people and you have enough drivers who are willing to drive, you can make it there and just pay for your gas and your food, or you could bring your food in the car, you could save a lot of money," said Evans. Especially when plane tickets are $500-600 a person."

I caught Rick and Sharon on their way to Washington DC, as they stopped for some packed sandwiches.

"We can save money by having picnics like we are today," said Sharon. "We try and drive as much as possible, it's more convenient. Airfare keeps going up. When we get there we don't have to rent a car, we already have a car."

Kimberly says that her traveling plans have changed over the past few years due to costs.

Kimberly: "We hardly go camping or traveling anymore."

Me: "Is that just because of costs?"

Kimberly: "Yes, everything is so "boom" on the way up, gas, everywhere you go."

Evans said that as inflation continues to increase, focusing on budgeting and saving in your daily lifestyle, and working with a travel agent, can help you save costs when you're ready to take that trip.

