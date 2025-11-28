How much does snow removal gear cost in Mid-Michigan?

WILLIAMSTON, Mich — Cold weather has hit Mid-Michigan, which means snow is just around the corner. So what does it cost to get simple gear to clear a driveway?

Snow is forecasted to hit Mid-Michigan this weekend, and more will be on the way over the course of the winter.

Kodet's Hardware in Williamston is one of many spots across Mid-Michigan where you can find supplies to clear snow on your property.

A shovel, gloves, handwarmers, and a snow brush cost just under $50 before sales tax at Kodet's hardware.

I went to Kodet's Hardware in Williamston to see how much we could get on a budget of $50. I was able to get a simple shovel, gloves, handwarmers, and a snow brush for $48.54 before sales tax.

I made some choices based on my own circumstances that impacted some prices, so neighbors can put together their own kit for even less if they'd like.

