EAST LANSING, Mich — If a student shows up to school in Mid-Michigan during these cold temperatures, what happens?

Cold temperatures are hitting Mid-Michigan.

Several school districts say they take precautions and monitor temperatures to keep kids safe.

Districts also say they will work with families who can't afford cold-weather gear for their students.

WATCH: How are Mid-Michigan schools keeping kids safe during cold temperatures?

How are Mid-Michigan schools keeping kids safe during cold temperatures?

With cold temperatures hitting Mid-Michigan this week, I went to two superintendents in my neighborhood to see what processes they have to make sure kids stay safe while outside.

East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko and Williamston Superintendent Adam Spina say their procedures are largely the same. If temperatures are sustained at -20 degrees or colder, school is canceled. If temperatures are sustained at zero degrees or colder, students will not have outdoor recess.

Both districts tell me they are able to provide cold-weather gear to students who show up without it for the day, and are happy to assist families who can't afford their own long-term.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.