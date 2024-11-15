Housing, green space among neighbors' ideas for East Lansing's Evergreen property

East Lansing's Downtown Development Authority has owned a stretch of property along Evergreen Avenue for a number of years.

The City will soon list the property for sale, potentially bringing new developments to the neighborhood.

Video shows neighbors sharing their ideas for what those developments could be.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. There's been a lot of development in East Lansing recently. It's evident by looking at this stretch of downtown, as apartments and other buildings have popped up in the last few years. But even more changes could be coming in the future.

With this stretch of Evergreen Avenue being put up for sale by the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, I spoke with neighbors about what sort of things they hope to see the spaces used for.

Boarded winds, empty buildings, and a bare fenced-in lot could soon become much more when the City's property on Evergreen Avenue is listed for sale.

"I think it would be cool if there was housing over there," Avie Hancock said.

I talked with neighbors about what they'd like to see.

"I think that would be something nice to lift up the area up a bit more," Hancock said.

Others think, with some work, more green space could fill the vacant lot.

"Just because I've seen some dogs hang out in that little area, but it's obviously not super nice," Gracie Tuck said. "There's rocks and broken glass and stuff, but it would be cool to see a little dog park in there."

East Lansing is a city that emphasizes the arts, and Julia Ivester says that she'd love to see the property used to promote thhem in the community.

"I was a theatre kid in high school, and I've been looking for ways to get into theatre just as a hobby" Ivester said. "So I think it would be cool to have some form of theatre or dance classes in the city because there's not really much of that right now."

The Evergreen property has not been officially posted for sale, but we'll continue to monitor the process as it continues.

