House in Williamston struck by lightning during strong storms Friday morning

FOX 47 News, 2021
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 09:50:38-04

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — A house at 1287 James Ave. in Williamston Michigan caught fire this morning after being hit by lightning.

Neighbors heard a large crash and then started seeing smoke coming from the home.

Fire crews from NIESA were on the scene and at the point of FOX 47 News being on the scene, crews from NIESA and Mason were cleaning up.

At around 9:10 am, a firefighter was seen climbing a ladder to check on the fire and damage.

This story is ongoing and FOX 47 News will keep you informed as more information is received.

