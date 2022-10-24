Watch Now
Holt Road closes for cross tube replacement on Monday

Holt Road from Okemos Road to Hagadorn Road will be closed
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 24, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, Oct. 24, Holt Road from Okemos Road to Hagadorn Road will be closed for a cross tube replacement.

The closure begins at 8:45 a.m. and will be closed until further notice.

Additionally, Holt Road west of Darling Road to Hagadorn Road will have a hard road closure overnight until Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

