Holt Road closes for cross tube replacement on Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting Monday, Oct. 24, Holt Road from Okemos Road to Hagadorn Road will be closed for a cross tube replacement.

The closure begins at 8:45 a.m. and will be closed until further notice.

Additionally, Holt Road west of Darling Road to Hagadorn Road will have a hard road closure overnight until Tuesday, Oct. 25.

