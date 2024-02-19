Historical museum in Williamston reopens its doors to the public

The Williamston Museum at the Depot is reopening after being closed since December

Community came together to renovate the historic building

The museum will be open Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After several months of renovations, the Williamston Museum at the Depot is finally reopening.

Mitch Lutzke is a retired history teacher, author, and the president of the Williamston Museum at the Depot, a volunteer organization focused on preserving the history of the town.

Lutzke says, "We're trying to tell the story of Mid-Michigan and our area the best we can."

The museum holds more than 7,000 artifacts, including World War II memorabilia, Native American origins, and historical ledgers, all surrounding the people of Williamston.

Back in December, the museum closed for renovations.

"We did painting in the front room and in the entry way, added a wooden ceiling here that replaced a 1970s-ish era drop ceiling with recess lights, steam-cleaned the carpets and revamped some other things," Lutzke explained. "We're trying to modernize antique building, dealing with old stuff, but giving it a new look."

All together, Lutzke estimated these renovations would have cost $20-25,000 to complete. But thanks to local support and donations, the museum raised $5-6,000 dollars and received free and discounted help from the community, including painting and electrical work.

Lutzke said, "We kept it local, we got a lot of local volunteers, our donors were able to come through with money so we were able to pay our costs, we didn't have to take out a loan."

A crew of about 30 people helped to make the renovations a reality.

"We're volunteered people, just kinda do this because this is what we like to do, and it's a service to the community just like any other service organization," Lutzke added. "So we think we're doing our part to keep Williamston unique."

A free open house is scheduled for March 10 from 1-4 p.m. to thank the builders, electricians, and community who helped. The museum will be open Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m., but Lutzkze says you can schedule an appointment to come in and explore Williamston history any day of the week.

