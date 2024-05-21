Historic building in Williamston may soon see new life

Video shows historic Cold Storage building or "Icehouse" in Williamston.

The City is requesting proposals for the acquisition and development of this property.

The request states the project should contain mixed uses of development, such as housing, a restaurant, or outfitter retail.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Since 1901, This building has stood tall, south of the tracks near Putnam St.

Mitch Lutzke, local author and President of the Williamston Museum at the Depot, explained to me the long history of this once active building.

"The last functional use of it was probably 15-years ago, the Boy Scouts had the haunted house here during Halloween," said Lutzke.

Once a building designed to be a giant refrigeration system for produce, this historic building has sat vacant for many years.

"So this is a beacon to what we used to be, we still have farmers in the area but nowhere near like we did 70, 80 years ago," said Lutzke.

Last month, the City of Williamston created a Request for Proposals, asking parties to submit letters of interest for the acquisition and development of this property.

Goals of this include creating a fiscal benefit to the city, and continuing revitalization of the downtown area.

Steven Lee Eyke is the owner and president of LaFollette Custom Homes in Williamston. Having submitted a Letter of Interest for this site, he hopes the city accepts his proposal to repurpose the property.

"I think we can repurpose this building and make it beautiful, plus we are gonna create jobs," said Eyke. "You would have a restaurant with about 150 seats, and you'd 12 to 14 residential units that people would move into."

While that's one proposal, the final decision is up to the city, and the Tax Increment Finance Authority, who currently own the building.

According to City Manager John Hanifan, Letter of Interest submissions remain open until June 7th.

