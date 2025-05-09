HASLETT, Mich — Due to recent tariffs, a fresh bouquet of flowers might cost a bit more for Mother's Day shoppers.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80 percent of cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported, making them subject to tariffs and increased prices.

While prices on cut flowers may rise, experts say to look at hanging baskets and other live plants for a cheaper alternative this Mother's Day.

Video shows perspective from one local flower shop in Haslett.

WATCH: Haslett Flower Shop shares perspective on flower tariffs, tips to save on gifts

Here's why flowers in Mid-Michigan may be more expensive this Mother's Day weekend

This weekend is Mother's Day, and many of our neighbors may be thinking about buying a fresh bouquet of flowers for Mom. But because of recent tariffs, it may cost you a little more.

"Nothing quite beats a beautiful fresh-cut arrangement," Lisa Bashline said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 80 percent of all cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported from other countries.

"The tariffs right now are varying from seven to 20 percent," Bashline said.

Lisa Bashline with Van Atta's Greenhouse and Flower Shop in Haslett says that's true for the cut flowers they sell as well, and while they haven't had to raise prices yet, the future is a little uncertain.

"We did not raise any of our prices for Mother's Day," Bashline said. "But moving forward, it is going to impact our pricing. It's going to have to."

Bashline says if you're looking to save some cash on gifts this weekend but still want to give flowers, consider hanging baskets, or other plants like perennials, shrubs, or trees.

"That isn't going to have that tariff impact that you might find with cut flowers," Bashline said. "Those are things that the greenhouses that you're buying them from have probably grown them, or are bringing them in locally."

And an added benefit is those plants can last through the season with proper care, unlike cut flowers in an arrangement.

"It's going to last you all season long," Bashline said. "If you see that the budget has changed for you this year, or prices have changed, that is another option for you, and it'll be longer-lasting."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook