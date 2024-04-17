Have you noticed new art in downtown East Lansing businesses? Here's why.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the fourth year, approximately 300 pieces of artwork are on display in businesses across East Lansing.

The works are from students K-8 from all six East Lansing Elementary Schools, MacDonald Middle School, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School and Stepping Stones Montessori.

Perry Kaguni, a Co-Owner of one of the participating businesses, says the showcase is a fun way to highlight the art, and get people exploring downtown East Lansing.

"It's cool that people can walk around all the businesses and see all the artwork," Kaguni said. "And I think that is part of why the City does it. To help out the local businesses as well as make the kids feel good."

The artwork will be on display until May 20.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook