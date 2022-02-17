Have some reel fun ice fishing on Lake Lansing this weekend

HASLETT, Mich. — Attention all you folks who love to fish. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has declared this weekend, free fishing weekend. And even though most spots are frozen Michiganders all know the ice doesn't stop the show.

This Saturday you can drop a line at the Lake Lansing Ice Fishing event.

The event will kick off with registration at 8 a.m. at Lake Lansing Park South.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Little girl ice fishing on Lake Lansing



"Ice fishing is kinda like regular fishing but a lot more work. You got to drill holes, you got to get out there and move around quite a bit and find where the fish are," said event organizer Keith Shirey.

Shirey decided to host this event as a way to bring people together and give back to the community. They will also be doing a food drive for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

You are encouraged to bring canned goods even if you don't want to fish.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Ice fishing on Lake Lansing



"I hope we get some first-timers out here," said Shirey. "Have them come out and you know, actually learn that ice fishing is fun and you don't, necessarily freeze every time as long as you got shanties or nice heat and it's a good time."

There will also be a ton of prizes for big panfish and also for the biggest pike caught.

And if you're lucky, you might hook a winner like Keith's nephew Jordan Shirey.

"I caught a 26-inch northern pike," said Jordan Shirey.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Jordan Shirey holding a 26 inch northern pike



This event is free and will last until 2 p.m. You are encouraged to wear warm clothes and bring your own pole. And don't worry, they'll have people out there to drill holes for you.

