HASLETT, Mich — Some parents at Murphy Elementary in Haslett are voicing concerns about how the school handled an incident involving students on the playground last school year.

A police report shows two students reported inappropriate touching by another student on the playground.

Some parents claim they weren't given details about the incident to understand potential concerns.

Haslett's superintendent says the district is reviewing protocols while balancing transparency with privacy protections.

According to a police report from the Meridian Township Police Department, two students at Murphy Elementary told a school social worker on May 6 that another student had touched them inappropriately while they were on the playground the day before.

WATCH: Haslett parents raise concerns about school's response to playground incident at Murphy Elementary

Haslett parents raise concerns about school's handling of playground incident

The report indicates the school conducted an investigation, and parents were notified that an incident occurred.

However, some parents at the school say they weren't made aware of the details of what happened.

"We were only told that an incident had occurred. We had no indication of any danger or reason for concern," one parent said during public comment at a June Haslett school board meeting.

The police report also included a law enforcement notification from CPS dated May 23.

"There is a concern that the school has been vague in informing the victims' parents about the incidents," the notification stated.

According to the report, parents did not want to pursue charges in the incident.

When I reached out to Haslett Superintendent Patrick Malley for comment, he forwarded a letter sent to families in the district. In it, Malley says the district followed board policy and legal obligations, but added that the district is currently reviewing protocols, practices and staff training to "help ensure that all inappropriate conduct is promptly reported."

He also added that the district is committed to transparency and keeping the school community informed while respecting privacy protections. You can read the full letter below.

Dear Haslett Public Schools families, I hope you are enjoying a well-deserved summer break and time spent with friends and family. At Haslett Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and entire school community is our top priority. I am writing to provide an update on an incident involving Murphy Elementary School students that is part of an ongoing Title IX investigation being conducted by an independent, third-party law firm. In May, our school staff received a report from four Murphy Elementary students regarding alleged inappropriate touching by another student during recess. Following our school policies and procedures, we launched an internal investigation that included interviews with staff members and all five students. We also contacted the parents of all students involved and engaged local law enforcement, who reviewed the matter. Immediately following these reports, we increased supervision and monitoring in all areas of the school, as well as during field trips and school activities. We also provided additional supportive measures to help foster a safe, nurturing learning environment for all students. These supportive measures will continue when school returns. Throughout this process we followed board policy and our legal obligations when matters like this are brought to our attention. We are also reviewing our protocols, practices and staff training to help ensure that all inappropriate conduct is promptly reported. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have questions or concerns regarding the ongoing investigation. We are committed to transparency and keeping our school community informed while respecting privacy protections for minor students involved in Title IX investigations. We will provide updates if and when information becomes available and appropriate to share. Sincerely, Patrick Malley, Superintendent Haslett Public Schools

I'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it develops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

