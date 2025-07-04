HASLETT, Mich — A 30-year fireworks tradition on Lake Lansing has been saved after community members rallied to help organizers meet rising costs.

The independent fireworks show was in jeopardy as costs have increased four to five times compared to previous years.

Organizers exceeded their $9,000 fundraising goal through donations from community members.

Extra proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Haslett Food Bank.

While some Independence Day celebrations like those in Delta Township have been canceled, Haslett residents refused to let their Lake Lansing tradition fade away.

WATCH: Haslett neighbors rally to save Lake Lansing fireworks show

Haslett neighbors rally to save 30-year Lake Lansing fireworks tradition

I discovered a post in a local Facebook group explaining that organizers of an independent fireworks show on Lake Lansing needed help as rising costs threatened the 30-year tradition.

"We weren't sure we were gonna be able to do it. It's four times to five times more expensive than it used to be to put this thing on," said Bret Story, one of the show's organizers.

Neighbors on Lake Lansing say the annual display is something they eagerly anticipate.

"Living in Chicago it is quite a commute coming back, but we look forward to being able to enjoy the fireworks and hang out with everyone on the lake," said Hunter Nash.

When the call for help went out, the community responded generously, not only meeting but exceeding the $9,000 goal needed for this year's show.

"It was relief because I had already bought most of it. It means a lot more with the thank yous, and we're not in it for a thank you either. Everybody has fun," Story said.

The success of the fundraising effort will benefit more than just the fireworks display. Story told me that extra proceeds will be donated to the Haslett Food Bank.

With this year's show now scheduled for Friday night, Story hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.

"It's a feel-good, fun thing to do. You know? It's the USA!" Story said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

