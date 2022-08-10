Haslett High School football wants to take next step after last year's 7-win season

HASLETT, Mich. — The Haslett High School football team won seven games last year and a share of the CAAC-Red Conference Title. But, the Vikings fell in the district final.

Brad Thomas has been at the helm for two seasons now. Each year, Haslett has made the playoffs. In year three, the Vikings are looking to hoist a district title trophy.

"Last years loss hurt a lot, we had a chance to win it late in the game and didn't pull through... That loss is going to fuel to help us this year," wide receiver Connor Bailey said.

To get to that next level, head coach Thomas said it's the small things.

"Keep finding where you feel short in those games, and what obstacles and things you can overcome and get better in those areas," Thomas said.

All out is the theme for this year, according to wide receiver and cornerback D'Angelo Fitzpatrick.

Haslett kicks off the season at the Big House against DeWitt High School Thursday, Aug. 25.

