Haslett High School football getting ready for first game at the Big House

HASLETT, Mich. — The Haslett High School football team will be the home team Thursday as the Vikings take on DeWitt High School at the Big House. Head coach Brad Thomas said there are going to be some jitters running out of the tunnel.

"We talk about it each day. We just say this is what to expect. I think if you're not nervous, it means you are not excited about it. You have nerves because you are excited," Thomas said.

"I'll definitely have some butterflies, but come game time, I think I'll be ready, and those butterflies, that'll go away," wide receiver D'Angelo Fitzpatrick said.

The Vikings know Thursday is a big test for them and that it comes down to one thing.

"I think we've got some very good players that'll hopefully have a good game tomorrow, but ultimately, it's about execution," Thomas said.

Thursday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. from Ann Arbor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook