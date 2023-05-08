Grand River Avenue intersection closed until Sept. 1 in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Starting on Monday, May 15, Meridian Road will be closed at the Grand River Avenue intersection.

The closure is due to an intersection upgrade project, where a traffic signal will be installed and Meridian Road will be widened to accommodate a left-turn lane on to Grand River Avenue. The intersection is expected to be closed until Sept. 1, 2023.

Meridian Road will be open to local traffic only, and detour signs are in place for all other traffic.

