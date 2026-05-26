Grand River Avenue closure threatens East Lansing businesses ahead of major sewer project

EAST LANSING, MICH. - East Lansing drivers and businesses are bracing for a nearly month-long road closure on Grand River Avenue as a major sewer project gets underway this summer.

WATCH BELOW: EAST LANSING ROAD CLOSURES AND CONSTRUCTION

EL ROAD CLOSURES AND CONSTRUCTION

The closure, set to begin June 8, will shut down Grand River Avenue entirely between Cedar Street and Spartan Avenue through much of July. It is part of a larger stretch of construction already taking shape along the corridor.

Scott King, who has owned Tasty Twist on Grand River Avenue for decades, said the project will create real challenges for his business.

"It's certainly going to make it harder for the customers and for my suppliers to get into the business," King said.

King said he does not recall the road ever being fully closed before.

"I don't remember it ever being closed completely," King said.

The city has kept business owners informed ahead of the closure.

"They have visited us a few times to let us know what's happening," King said.

Despite the communication, King remains concerned about losing foot traffic from drivers passing by.

"The casual people driving by, you're probably going to miss out on them.... I would probably think it's going to slow down at times due to the construction, but let's hope with the summer heat, they find a way to get here," King said.

King said he is counting on longtime loyal customers to seek out alternative routes to reach his business.

"The customers that have been coming in for 20, 30, 40 years, they'll find a way here. You'll be able to get in through Stoddard Avenue, Spartan Avenue, or one of the back roads," King said.

During the full closure, drivers will need to use designated detours. Hagadorn Road and Abbott Road will serve north and southbound traffic, while Saginaw Street and Haslett Road will handle east and westbound routes.

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