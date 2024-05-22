Grand Opening for new senior living communities in Haslett

Video shows American House Senior Living Communities in Haslett.

On Tuesday, a Grand Opening ceremony was held to welcome visitors.

After a ribbon cutting, open tours were available to the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Open for just seven weeks, Tuesday's ribbon cutting marked a community introduction to American House Senior Living Communities in Haslett.

Tours were open to the public, to show off the many amenities the community has to offer.

You have restaurant-style dining, you have a robust activity calendar, we're providing you transportation, a fitness center, movie theaters, card lounge to play cards with your friends," said Brooke Bivens, community relations director at American House.

...All included in cost of rent.

"This is a senior living where you get to age with choice, and by that I mean you are in the driver's seat of the care you're receiving," said Bivens.

She says that Haslett is a special location for senior living, to connect with nature, and the blossoming town itself.

"We're really looking forward to what will go up around us. This is a community that is really focused on development but in a positive way that compliments its residents, not just the ones here, those in the Haslett community, and we're really honored to be a part of that."

According to Bivens, this project cost 33 million dollars and took about two years to complete.

"But it takes time to get started, we're just at the beginning," said Joanne Throth, resident at American House.

Throth recently moved in April. She gave me a tour of her new place.

Moving from Florida to Haslett, Throth says she's beginning to meet her neighbors, and excited to be a part of the Haslett community.

"You kind of fall in love with it after you see the facility, and the people that are here, they're very engaging," said Throth. "And that's a good thing."

Brooke Bivens tells me that open tours are available, with plenty of spaces still available, but she expects them to fill up fast.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook