Golf your way to success at X-Golf in Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you love golf, this week's things to do is for you. But you don't have to worry about the nasty weather stopping you from getting out there to play a round.

Located in Okemos is a place where you can get your golf on rain, shine or snow.

"X-Golf is an indoor golf simulator facility," said co-owner Joe White. "The vibe is just fun. Like the whole point of being at X-Golf is to play golf and have a good time while you're here."

X-Golf has six large simulators that are pretty impressive.

"You can chip and put the ball all the way into the hole, so you can card a real score and we have lasers and spin cameras and sensor boards that are picking up all of your swing path," White said.

The simulators will make you feel like you're actually on a course.

"You so you could actually like cue up Pebble Beach and all of a sudden your golfing Pebble Beach in California, and it's gonna show you what each hole looks like and you're just playing as if you're at pebble beach," White said.

From pros to beginners to adults and children, any one can come and have a good time.

"This is a safe place to come learn golf. We have an instructor who can come give individual lessons," White said.

10-year-old Cooper Mcdermott has been coming to X-Golf for a few years.

"It's fun to hang out with my dad," said Cooper. "He helps me and makes me better."

If you're hungry or thirsty while playing, the staff can hook you up with some good food and great drinks.

So, to tee or not to tee. We will leave that up to you. Just make sure you head on our and have some fun.

For information on X-Golf like booking a tee time and prices, click here.

