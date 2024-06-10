GLAM Jam Summer Kickoff takes place at Albert EL Fresco

GLAM Jam took place at Albert El Fresco in East Lansing

Over 40 different vendors for shopping, prize booths, food trucks, and fun activities were all featured at GLAM Jam.

Watch the video above to see the festivities in action.

On Sunday, Food Trucks, Local Vendors, and a lot of fun activities took place as part of a summer kick-off.

The third annual Glam Jam hosted by the Greater Lansing Area Moms taking place at Albert EL Fresco in East Lansing featured 40 different vendors for shopping, booths where neighbors could win prizes, and a place to participate in some fun activities like dancing and bubbles.

"This is to bring the community together on a gorgeous day," Said Julie VanAcker, Greater Lansing Area Moms.

The goal of the event was to fill a gap where college students leave downtown Lansing and families are looking for a good way to kick off summer for their kids who are now off school.

This event only took place on Sunday from 12-4 pm if you want to make it next year you can check out the greater Lansing area moms website for more information on the next event.

