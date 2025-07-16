Gillespie Group plans to transform Michigan Avenue buildings into housing and retail space in downtown Lansing

The Gillespie Group has acquired the Lansing City Rescue Mission space along Michigan Avenue and plans to transform it into housing units and retail shops.



The Gillespie Group, a commercial real estate firm in Lansing, has acquired five buildings that previously housed the Lansing City Rescue Mission along Michigan Avenue.

Pat Gillespie, President and CEO of the Gillespie Group, explained how the company plans to transform the space.

"We'd like to convert it to about 16 housing units around Michigan Avenue, so we are looking forward to bringing those buildings back to life. They're already alive but changing the use quite a bit and making them more pedestrian-friendly. Outdoor dining on Michigan Avenue on the sidewalk there," Gillespie said.

Gillespie emphasized that supporting small businesses is important to him, and this project will create affordable opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"They can affordably, $1,200 bucks a month, $1,000 bucks a month, to lease the space. Start a new restaurant, start a new retail, we've had people call about pilates, yoga, ice cream," Gillespie said.

"This would work nicely with them and help them all flourish at the same time," he added.

The buildings along Michigan Avenue have significant historical value, something the company takes seriously when developing properties.

The Gillespie Group's marketing director noted that preserving and showcasing history is a priority for the company.

"At our Starbucks location at 637 Michigan Avenue, if you walk in there, you'll see a history timeline that we have in there with Starbucks. Because he wants to tell the story of a building. So, when we're looking at different buildings to purchase or acquire, he wants to know the history and how we can take that history into the future," the marketing director said.

When asked why businesses should consider locating in the new development, Gillespie highlighted the prime location.

"You're next to Starbucks, you're across from Meijer, you're across from Marriott, you're next to a baseball stadium, on the gateway to the state capitol, in between MSU and the Capitol, a great path to open a business," Gillespie said.

The company is currently awaiting approval from the Lansing City Council. If approved, construction will begin in October with completion expected by October of next year.

