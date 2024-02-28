From the environment to inflation, various issues bring Okemos residents to the polls

Video shows the Meridian Municipal Building exterior, where Okemos residents cast their vote for the Presidential Primary.

Voters told me about key issues they hope to see solutions to in this election cycle.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm a full-fledge voter, I vote every year, I vote every time. I'm 83 and I'm still voting."

The polls were busy in Okemos on Tuesday, where neighbors told me about key issues they hope to see solutions to in this election cycle.

One resident told me, "Today I am here to vote for the environment, that's my number one concern about how we're caring about our planet. And I'm also here for women's reproductive rights."

"I'm a retired kind of guy, I want to see inflation come down," another resident said. "I wanna see the border get closed, let people come in legally not illegally."

Outside, The Citizens for Local Choice group set up to gather signatures for a petition to get future ballots to include renewable and industrial zoning.

