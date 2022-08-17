Fowlerville High School football relying on senior leadership to improve upon last season

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. — The Fowlerville High School football team is loaded with seniors ready to help them take the next step following last year's 2-7 season.

"I think we have to all buy in to our job on the team and trust the coaching staff and the other players to make the plays not just yourself," Fowlerville wide receiver and safety Will Shrader said.

Quarterback Brady Hanna is taking the reins full time, after starting four games a season ago. He knows a lot rides on his shoulders as he leads the team.

"I don't feel like there is any pressure, I've been with these guys my whole life, and there is a lot of chemistry there. I'm ready to go, I'm ready to lead, and it's exciting," Hanna said.

Fowlerville starts the season at Corunna Thursday, Aug. 25.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook