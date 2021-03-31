For Crepe Sake moves to a new location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The owners of For Crêpe Sake opened the doors at a new location in East Lansing a little over a week ago, and the co-owner Mike Mudrey says so far, it's been going great.

"The community is engaged. I think the first weekend, it was a little bit busier than we expected," Mudrey said.

The goal was to have two locations, but due to the pandemic, plans changed. Mudrey decided to close the downtown location permanently and move to East Lansing full time.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 For Crêpe Sake is serving up sweet and savory crepes.

People can expect sweet crêpes, savory crêpes, and even Belgian waffles when they walk through the door.

Emily Koziel and Noah Terech ate breakfast Tuesday morning for the first time at For Crêpe Sake. Terech is a student at Michigan State University and says he heard about the new spot from social media.

"Really nice because it's a short, maybe less than a quarter-mile walk here. And it's always nice to have places downtown to go get breakfast rather than, you know, big chains," said Terech.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The new location opened about a week ago.

Mark and Deborah Owen opened For Crêpe Sake, but Mudrey bought it from them a few years ago.

"It just caught our interest. It was unique," said Mudrey.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 For Crepe Sake is opened Tuesday-Sunday.

Mudrey says he's always wanted to bring something to the community where he lives.

"We live in East Lansing. So, this was kind of a long-term plan in general," Mudrey said. "The crêpe idea, the crêperie restaurant, just was something that you know as we got exposed to it, was not on our radar, but once we found out more, we really kind of fell in love with it."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021

The most popular item on the menu is the France crêpe. Mudrey's favorite is the hunchback which has turkey, bacon, avocado, and much more.

