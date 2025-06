OKEMOS, Mich — Firefighters are on the scene at Arrow Tree Apartments in Okemos.

WATCH: Firefighters on scene

Firefighters on scene at Okemos apartment complex

Emergency services from several local communities, including Meridian Township, East Lansing, and Mason, are responding to the scene.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

We will continue to provide updates to this story as we learn more.