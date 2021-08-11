Watch
Fire damages home in East Lansing, no injuries reported

Posted at 9:07 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:07:55-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A fire Wednesday morning damaged a home in East Lansing.

There was an occupant in the house, but no injuries were reported.

The fire is completely out, and Caption Bill Richardson with the Meridian Township Fire Department said it took crews about a half-hour to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

East Lansing and Bath Township fire department assisted with the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

