Fire damages home in East Lansing, no injuries reported

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A fire Wednesday morning damaged a home in East Lansing.

There was an occupant in the house, but no injuries were reported.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Wednesday morning house fire

The fire is completely out, and Caption Bill Richardson with the Meridian Township Fire Department said it took crews about a half-hour to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 House fire

East Lansing and Bath Township fire department assisted with the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook