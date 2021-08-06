Fire broke out at Timber Lake Apartments in East Lansing on Friday morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A fire broke out at Timber Lake Apartments off Coolidge Road in East Lansing on Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Andy Swanson said the fire is under control and there was minimal damage.

FOX47 News was not able to confirm whether anyone was inside.

