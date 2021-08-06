Watch
Fire broke out at Timber Lake Apartments in East Lansing on Friday morning

MattGush/ThinkStock
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 10:45:31-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A fire broke out at Timber Lake Apartments off Coolidge Road in East Lansing on Friday morning.

Deputy Chief Andy Swanson said the fire is under control and there was minimal damage.

FOX47 News was not able to confirm whether anyone was inside.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

