FEMA holds town hall in Webberville to help neighbors get disaster assistance. Here's how you can apply.

The tornado that hit our neighborhoods last August left a lasting impact that can still be felt today, and FEMA is continuing to offer assistance.

Applications for assistance must be submitted by May 8, and can be found here.

Video shows officials discussing the importance of applying if you've been impacted by the tornado.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

FEMA returned to Williamston this week to offer more assistance for those impacted by the August tornado. Thursday evening, alongside Ingham County Emergency Management, they held a community town hall to answer residents' questions and continue to help the neighborhood recover.

A look at tornado damage in Williamston

The severe storms that ripped through our neighborhoods last August left lasting impacts that can still be felt today, seven months later. Thursday's town hall gave residents the opportunity to get their questions answered and apply for assistance in person.

"This is another opportunity to come out and kind of a different format to be able to access the information, access the programs, and hopefully help towards their recovery," Ingham County Emergency Manager Bob Boerkoel said.

FEMA also has a center set up in Williamston through April 6 at the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services building on Grand River Avenue. While they'll be closing their center in Williamston this weekend, affected neighbors have until May 8 to register.

"Once you register you have up to a year to complete your application, submitting documents, etc.," FEMA Spokesperson Patrick Boland said. "That's the biggest message for everybody right now is just register."

Online resources can be found here.

