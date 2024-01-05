Feeling blue in MSU Country? Spartan fans react to rivals playing for a national title

East Lansing is the heart of Spartan country, with many in town supporting the green and white.

Their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, are one game away from a national title after beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

As they watch Michigan prepare for the big game, who are Spartan fans rooting for?

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There's no doubt East Lansing is strong green and white country, and with the Spartans' arch rival Michigan playing for a national championship on Monday, I wanted to know. Who are Spartan fans rooting for?

"I don't want to see them win," Grayson Walters said.

Taking a look inside of Crunchy's East Lansing, you can see there's no love lost between Michigan and Michigan State. But, with the Wolverines just four quarters away from their first national title in decades, Spartan fans, enjoying their lunch, were divided.

"Usually I don't root for U of M because it affects MSU," Mary Mroz said. "I'll root for Michigan. Reluctantly, but."

Family ties have some Spartans switching sides.

I'm a Michigan State alumni but I cheer for the Big Ten," Kate Anderson said. "And my twin brother went to Michigan so I'm rooting for Michigan in this one."

Some said despite the rivalry, a title returning to Ann Arbor would be good for the State of Michigan.

"I'm proud of the school for being able to make it," Jim Little said. "It's a Michigan school. And the only time I root against Michigan is when we play them."

For others, the rivalry is just too great.

"I want to root for the State of Michigan," Lauryn Chapman said. "

I can't. Because if we were in their position, they wouldn't be rooting for us."

But for many in Spartan Nation, the message Monday night is clear.

"Go Huskies," Grayson Walters said.

The Wolverines and Huskies will kick off for the National Championship at 7:30.

