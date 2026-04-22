Family, attorney of man shot and killed by East Lansing Police say he was shot 17 times

EAST LANSING, Mich — The family of a 21-year-old Michigan State University student shot and killed by East Lansing Police said they counted 17 bullet wounds on his body and are asking for transparency in the investigation.

The family of 21-year-old Michigan State University student Isaiah Kirby says they counted 17 bullet wounds on his body after he was shot and killed by East Lansing Police.

The fatal shooting occurred after police say they responded to reports of a theft and a stabbing.

Kirby's mother and her attorney are demanding full transparency from officials.

Police say they shot Isaiah Kirby one week ago near the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads after responding to a report of a theft and a stabbing.

Adam Bingman Isaiah Kirby

Isaiah Kirby's mother, Karyn Kirby, said in a statement Wednesday that her son was just weeks away from graduating from Michigan State with a degree in zoology. She said her family has been present in East Lansing since his death, and that she saw several bullet wounds on her son's body.

"Saw and counted at least 17 bullet wounds, including several bullet wounds to his back," Karyn Kirby said.

Both Karyn Kirby and her attorney, Teresa Caine Bingman, are demanding full transparency from officials during the investigation.

"We will conduct a thorough and independent investigation, and we will follow the evidence wherever it leads," Bingman said.

"A jury may ultimately be asked to determine whether his life was unlawfully taken," Bingman said.

East Lansing Police declined a request for comment Wednesday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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