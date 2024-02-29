Expect the unexpected: Tips to prepare for severe weather threats

Video shows the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Williamston

Officials explain ways to stay safe from severe weather threats in our neighborhoods

This comes after a February tornado touched down in the state

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Patrick Boland is the Media Specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“You want to be prepared, even when things happen that you’re not expecting, right, that’s the whole purpose of what we’re here for," Boland said.

This month, FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Williamston, to provide assistance for those impacted by a deadly tornado that ripped through the area back in August.

Now, after a surprising February tornado, Boland told me FEMA focuses not only on recovery after severe weather events, but also preparation.

“We always say make a plan, that’s the first thing, and know what kind of disaster you might be facing in the community you live in," Boland said. "Tornadoes are the example here, but storms and flooding, whatever kind of natural disaster peril people might face.”

Boland also says to use your local county resources.

“Your county emergency manager, and your state emergency manager, and also your community page for the town you live in," Boland added. "Whether it’s Williamston or whether it’s Lansing, make sure you know what resources are available to you and take advantage of them.”

Don Drent is the Deputy Chief for the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority. His crew has teamed up with FEMA to assist them in surveying locations and potential costs of damaged residences, as well as providing the location for the Disaster Recovery Center.

Drent said, “Everyone that we came in contact with was really surprised in the effect of how quickly it happened.”

He told me it was a matter of seconds before the thunderstorms in August turned into a tornado on the ground, leaving many unprepared. Drent says awareness is key for safety.

“Always being vigilant of your surroundings and your awareness of what’s going on in your local weather, staying in tune with either the national weather service or local weather channel to figure out what the conditions are and how rapidly they’re changing,” Drent said.

Drent also says to have weather notifications sent to your phone, and to stay up to date on local emergency service social media pages.

He mentioned, “It’s just being aware of your surroundings and thinking about what are you going to do ‘if’.”

These prep strategies come from ready.gov, where you can find ways to prepare for all types of severe weather situations. You can also download the FEMA app to receive real-time weather alerts and resources for your local area.

