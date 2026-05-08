ELPD delays release of footage from April 15 shooting, family responds

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing police are delaying the release of video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place last month.

The department originally planned to share a narrated timeline of the April 15 incident that led to the officer-involved shooting.

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ELPD says they changed those plans on Thursday after meeting with the family of Isaiah Kirby, the 21-year-old MSU student killed in the shooting.

Teresa A. Caine Bingman, the attorney representing the Kirby family, said in a statement that the video was "highly edited, selectively compiled, and deeply one-sided presentation that raises more questions than answers."

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"The family and the public have repeatedly demanded the release of the complete, raw, and unedited video evidence," Bingman added. "To date, East Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police have refused to provide that transparency."

East Lansing police say they are now consulting with Michigan State Police to figure out what video footage they will release in the future.

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