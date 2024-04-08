Election inspectors wanted in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Clerk's office is recruiting election inspectors for the upcoming school bond election on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to The City Clerk's Office, community members interested in being an election inspector must be registered to vote in Michigan or a student aged 16-17.

Election workers earn $15 per hour including during required training.

Those who previously served should not reapply but should email The City Clerk's Office.

For online applications and more information about elections in The City of East Lansing, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook