Easter fun: ELPD hosts egg hunt in East Lansing

Video shows East Lansing families joining for the Annual ELPD Egg Hunt in Henry Fine Park.

Candy-filled eggs were spread across the grass, while kids greeted officers and took photos with the Easter Bunny.

The event was planned by members of The East Lansing Police Department to engage with members of the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, the East Lansing Police Department held an egg hunt, to bring families in our neighborhoods together for some Easter fun.

For three years in a row, families have gathered in Henry Fine Park in East Lansing, for the Annual ELPD Egg Hunt.

The park was filled with neighbors on Easter Sunday, looking for candy-filled eggs, greeting officers, and taking photos with the ELPD Easter Bunny.

"Anytime that we can interact with the public, especially the kids, it's always a big plus for us," said Officer Jose Viera.

Officer Jose Viera says this event was planned as a group effort from members of the department to bring people together and engage with members of the community.

Viera said, "For me, family has always been one of those biggest values, and just to have the kids show up with their families and to kinda have them smile and have a great time, I think that's the biggest win more than anything."

Viera believes the Egg hunt is also a good chance for everyone to relax during the holiday.

"It's also an opportunity to just kind of engage, so families can kinda take a step away from their daily lives, come in here enjoy, take some time off."

Viera says he's seen the event grow over the past three years, and that the department is excited to continue it again next April.

"It has become a staple in our department and we want to keep it going every single year," Viera said.

