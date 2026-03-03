EAST LANSING, Mich — Haven House, a shelter serving families experiencing homelessness in the East Lansing area, has been named Fox 47's "Three Degree Guarantee" recipient for the month of March.

Each month, Fox 47 partners with a Mid-Michigan Charity for the "3 Degree Guarantee."

At the end of the month, the charity receives a donation from Fox 47.

This month's recipient is Haven House, which helps families experiencing homelessness find and maintain housing.

East Lansing's Haven House is the 3 Degree Guarantee recipient for March

The shelter has helped families in the area find and maintain housing for more than 40 years. Meghan Palma, Haven House's executive director, has seen that impact firsthand over her 16 years with the organization.

"Once they get settled into the shelter, they are creating a housing plan that is tailored to their needs, they're creating a budget based on their income, and the case managers are guiding them into housing and out of their homeless situation," Palma said.

Palma said that guidance has helped families be successful long after leaving the shelter.

"I just had somebody call me last month that said, 'Hey, my son is an adult now and he just wanted me to give you a call and say we're doing great. You helped us 10, 12 years ago and we got into a home, you worked with us and we're still in housing,'" Palma said.

I visited the shelter this week, and Fox 47 will be back soon to present a donation as part of the Three Degree Guarantee program for the month of March.

Palma said there are many services the shelter offers that the donation could support.

"While they are at Haven House, we provide all of their needs. So they're coming in, and we're providing all meals, hygiene items, any resources they may need. And once families do secure housing, we are paying all of their moving costs to move them out of homelessness and into housing as quickly as possible," Palma said.

If you or someone you know is in need of housing resources, you can find a link to contact Haven House here.

