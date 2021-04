East Lansing wins against Kalamazoo Central in regional final

Posted at 11:27 PM, Mar 31, 2021

East Lansing 62, Kalamazoo Central 38 The East Lansing girls basketball team won against Kalamazoo Central 62-38 Wednesday night in a division one regional final at Gull Lake High School.

