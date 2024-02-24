East Lansing was rated the second-best college town in the Midwest. Here's why.

In a recent online ranking from RentCafe, East Lansing was named the second-best college town in the Midwest.

The site used multiple factors like affordability and education to rank the towns.

Video shows one lifelong resident and business owner sharing his perspective on East Lansing's ranking.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. In a recent online ranking by RentCafe, East Lansing was named the second-best college town in the Midwest and the best college town in the State of Michigan. For one man in my neighborhood, it came as no surprise.

"I've been here my whole life," Kevin Hagan said.

Kevin Hagan grew up in East Lansing and now works for his family's realty company.

"You know it has a little bit of everything," he said.

In his eyes, the amount of housing opportunities in East Lansing makes it a great atmosphere for a college town.

"There's a good mixture of housing," Kevin said. "If you want to live in a high rise that's just been built or you want to be a little further off campus in a duplex or in a large house with some friends, seven or eight people, there's housing for everyone in different price ranges."

The site factored cost of living into its rankings, with a reported average monthly cost of $2,825 in Ingham County helping boost East Lansing's score. Kevin says the town also has quite a bit to offer for its residents as well.

"It has kind of the small-town feel with the big-city amenities," he said. "Anywhere from the games, to the Wharton Center. It has great schools, it's just got a lot of stuff for everybody I think."

East Lansing also scored well for the number of young adults who live there and high graduation rates.

While East Lansing was second in the Midwest to Athens, Ohio, it ranked as the top college town in the state, followed by Ann Arbor, Marquette, Allendale, and Mount Pleasant.

