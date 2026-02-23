East Lansing warming centers open

EAST LANSING, Mich — If you need to get out of the cold in East Lansing, help is available.

The city has opened two warming centers through Wednesday, February 25th.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center and the East Lansing Public Library, both on Abbot Road, are welcoming residents during their regular business hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area, with wing gusts up to 26 miles per hour and accumulating snow in the forecast.

Neither location is an overnight shelter, but staff can connect people to additional resources.

The city also reminds drivers to slow down on icy roads and stay at least 200 feet behind snowplows.

