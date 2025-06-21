East Lansing vet shares tips to keep pets safe during extreme heat

EAST LANSING, Mich — Extreme heat isn't just a problem for people—pets also need extra care in warmer weather. I spoke with a veterinarian in East Lansing to get some tips on keeping our furry friends safe.

Veterinarians warn that hot pavement can burn pets' paws during summer heat.

Experts recommend keeping pets in air conditioning rather than bringing them to outdoor events in extreme heat.

Pet owners should watch for signs of heat stroke, including excessive panting and abnormal gum color.

Dr. Rachel Harshbarger with the East Lansing Veterinary Clinic says extreme heat affects pets just as much as it does people.

WATCH: How to protect your pets during extreme heat

"If it's hot for us, then it's going to be hot for them," Harshbarger said.

According to Harshbarger, burns are the biggest concern for pets during hot weather.

"We don't want them to burn their feet on the pavement or sidewalk, so if it's too hot for us to put our bare skin on the sidewalk, it's too hot for the dogs," Harshbarger said.

Summer is also prime time for outdoor events, which might tempt pet owners to bring their dogs along. However, Harshbarger advises against this in extreme heat.

"If it's not going to be shaded, maybe leaving them at home in the air conditioning would be best. If you really need to bring them out, make sure you bring water with them," Harshbarger said.

Plenty of water is important even inside to ensure pets stay cool, and owners should be vigilant for symptoms of heat stroke.

"We will occasionally see an emergency if the dog is having heat stroke. If their pet is experiencing symptoms like excessive panting, drowsiness, if their gum color is abnormal, get them in the shade, get cold water, not too cold, cool water on their feet, especially, to cool them down," Harshbarger said.

If symptoms don't improve or worsen, Harshbarger recommends calling your veterinarian as soon as possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

