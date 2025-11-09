East Lansing travelers heading to Detroit airport react to flight cancellations

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports starting on Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown, and several flights out of the Detroit Metro Airport were cancelled as of Friday morning.

WATCH: East Lansing travelers heading to Detroit Metro Airport react to flight cancellations

A rainy Friday morning didn't stop Athena Warner from continuing one of her big retirement pastimes—traveling.

This time, she's hopping on the Michigan Flyer, which starts in Downtown East Lansing and takes travelers to both terminals at the Detroit Metro Airport.

"We'll arrive in Amsterdam, and then just go down the river," Warner said. "The whole cruise is 14 days."

But it may not be smooth sailing for travelers. The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports starting on Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown, and several flights out of DTW were cancelled as of Friday morning. International flights have not yet been impacted.

While her flight to Europe is still on track, Warner says she is worried about what could happen before her return flight home, and what these cancellations may mean for her son, who works as a pilot.

"The airlines will lose a lot of money, and then down the line, who know that the ripple effect will be," Warner said.

But amidst all of the uncertainty, she says she's trying to stay positive.

"We trust the Lord, and whatever it is, we're not going to worry about it," Warner said.

