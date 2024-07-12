East Lansing survey looks for flood hot spots in the neighborhood

Heavy rain this week flooded parts of our neighborhoods

The City of East Lansing reopened its survey for neighbors to fill out and describe the flood problems in their area

Video shows flooding in parts of East Lansing that happened Tuesday and Wednesday

The City of East Lansing wants to prepare for future flooding events after heavy rain led to localized flooding this week.

Neighbors can fill out this survey that asks them to describe how flooding has affected them and in what areas the flooding is taking place.

The survey went live in January and initially closed July 8 before the city reopened the survey following flooding this week.

PHOTO: OPENING PAGE OF EAST LANSING'S FLOOD SURVEY

Daniel Valle

Cliff Walls, the city's environmental sustainability and resiliency manager, says it's part of East Lansing's wet weather resiliency plan.

Walls says the survey will help the city figure out where those hot spots are for floods.

"What that's going to help us do is predict where, why and how much flooding is going to occur so we can determine what kind of changes we have to make to our capital planning," Walls said. "Then we can bake that into our design phase and make sure that we're building with the future in mind."

Walls says the city installed flow meters in its drainage system this week in the wake of the floods. The survey is part of a program that the city created using a $600,000 grant from the state of Michigan.

WATCH: FLOODS DAMAGE PROPERTY IN EAST LANSING WHILE FLOODS PERSIST AT APARTMENT COMPLEX

Floods damage property in East Lansing while floods persist at apartment complex

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook