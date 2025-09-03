EAST LANSING, Mich — An East Lansing Starbucks location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Charles Street has closed its doors after more than two decades of serving the community.

The East Lansing Starbucks opened in 1999 in partnership with Magic Johnson as part of the company's "Urban Coffee Opportunities" initiative.

The location was part of a program that brought more than 100 Starbucks stores to urban communities across the country.

A new Starbucks location will open later this month down the street, next to Trader Joe's.

WATCH: Long-standing East Lansing Starbucks closes after 20+ years

East Lansing Starbucks closes after more than 20 years in business

The now-closed coffee shop opened in 1999 as part of a partnership between basketball legend Magic Johnson and Starbucks called "Urban Coffee Opportunities," which established more than 100 Starbucks locations in urban communities nationwide.

Over the years, the location became a popular study spot for Michigan State University students. For many, though, the store provided more than just cups of coffee.

"I'm in a sorority, and one of my big-little dates was actually in this Starbucks," Junior Fiona Bracken said. "We stopped and we got coffee and we just sat for an hour or two. She did not become my big, but she is someone that's really close friends with my big that I still consider a friend."

While this location has closed, a new Starbucks will be opening later this month down the street, next to Trader Joe's. The on-campus Starbucks locations at MSU will also remain open.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.