EAST LANSING, Mich — The city of East Lansing is set to pay former City Manager Robert Belleman more than $226,000 under a separation agreement reached on June 16.

WATCH BELOW: East Lansing slated to pay more than $226K to former city manager

East Lansing slated to pay more than $226K to former city manager

Belleman will receive $192,816 in severance pay, split into biweekly payments over 12 months, according to the agreement.

He is also set to receive $200 per month in lieu of health insurance and more than $30,000 in unused paid time off.

If Belleman gets another job within the next year, the city would owe him a minimum of six months of severance and the unused paid time off balance.

Belleman’s departure

Marie Wicks was among the community members who called for East Lansing to part ways with Belleman after a city staff member publicly accused him of sexual harassment.

“I’m glad that the city responded quickly,” Wicks said.

An investigation found Belleman had not violated any laws or city policies. In May, the East Lansing City Council placed Belleman on leave. Another, undisclosed investigation later took place.

Wicks said she was not pleased to learn how much Belleman would receive as he leaves the city, but hopes the community can focus on moving forward.

“Now we have a really good person in place to help right the ship,” Wicks said. “We need to really do a great job finding the next city manager. But in the meantime, keep moving forward and keep talking.”

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