EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing revives facade improvement program with up to $15,000 grants for local businesses. Business owners in East Lansing can now apply for funding to enhance their storefronts through a revitalized program offering customizable options for 2025-2026.

Local businesses in East Lansing have a new opportunity to refresh their storefronts as the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) brings back its Facade Improvement Program that was last offered in 2018.

Business owners can now apply for up to $15,000 in funding to upgrade their exteriors with new signs, awnings, and general maintenance.

"That's going to help promote their business better, better visibility especially when we have a lot of walking traffic along Grand River and along Albert and Abbot, to make sure their businesses are looking good," Marcia Gebarowski said.

• The Facade Improvement Program offers up to $15,000 for storefront upgrades

• Applications are now open for the 2025-2026 funding period

• New customizable options give business owners more flexibility

Watch below:

East Lansing's Downtown Development Authority revives its Facade Improvement Program, offering local businesses up to $15,000 for storefront upgrades to attract more customers.

The 2025-2026 program introduces a new customizable option for business owners, giving them more flexibility in how they improve their storefronts.

According to the DDA, these improvements help businesses attract more customers in high-traffic pedestrian areas throughout downtown East Lansing.

Applications for the program are now open. Business owners interested in applying can visit fox47news.com for more information on the application process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

