EAST LANSING, Mich — One North Kitchen and Bar donated 10% of Thursday's sales to support the family of Dan Sturges, a Michigan State University hockey staff member and former player who died last month.

One North Kitchen and Bar held a fundraiser for the family of Dan Sturges.

Sturges was a member of the MSU Hockey staff and played on the team from 2005-2009.

One North donated 10% of Thursday's sales from all three of their locations in Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson to the Sturges family.

Sturges was remembered as more than just a hockey figure in the community.

WATCH: East Lansing restaurant raises funds for MSU hockey family after sudden loss

East Lansing restaurant raises funds for MSU hockey family after sudden loss

"Dan was really a cornerstone of MSU hockey and of East Lansing itself," said David McCormick, bar manager at One North East Lansing.

McCormick said the decision to support the Sturges family was natural given the restaurant's relationship with the university and athletics program.

"MSU pours their love into us, so we want to do anything we can to show that we care about them," McCormick said. "Especially when it's people in their community, we want to do everything that we can to support them. Especially during this time."

The fundraising effort resonated with hockey fans like Gail Fisher, who was in attendance at the Adam Nightingale Show at One North East Lansing on Thursday.

"I'm so happy that people are doing things to support the family," Fisher said. "Because they've lost their major source of income, they've lost their dad. And no preparation. So I'm glad that One North is supporting us in that way. Supporting them."

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Sturges family, and anyone looking to donate can do so here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.